Extended Success

Mimi Oliver

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My mom and dad were in the hospitality business when I was born, so I was raised with hospitality in my blood. Additionally, my grandfather, Jack DeBoer, pioneered the extended-stay concept with his Residence Inn brand, followed by four other successful extended-stay brands. Despite my roots in lodging, I initially pursued a career in finance after college and joined a commercial real estate team at a major investment bank. I began working on large hotel deals, which ignited my passion for the industry. This, combined with guidance from a mentor at the time, spurred my decision to move from New York to Wichita to help my grandfather launch his fifth extended-stay hotel brand, WaterWalk. Almost 10 years later, I’m still with the company and couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of the hospitality world.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’m fortunate to have exceptional mentors, but in particular, my grandfather Jack was a highly inspirational role model for me. Much of what I know about this business, I learned from him. His philosophy of “keeping it simple” taught me to focus on key priorities and avoid unnecessary complexity. Another valuable lesson was to “control the controllables,” emphasizing the importance of managing costs and internal factors while not overextending efforts on things beyond our control, such as the economy and market conditions. It is a privilege to carry on his legacy, and I hope to be a mentor to rising hospitality leaders in the future.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I feel optimistic about the future of hospitality regarding diversity and inclusion. We are seeing progress and momentum by large and small organizations, such as Wyndham’s Women Own the Room and BOLD programs. In my mind, enhancing diversity in our industry is not only a moral imperative but a business advantage, given that diverse teams bring a wealth of perspectives that can drive innovation and performance and improve guest experiences. I don’t see diversity and inclusion as a trend but rather a core element of a thriving, future-focused hospitality industry.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I believe the industry has made encouraging progress in getting women into leadership positions, though there is still work to be done. Over the past few years, we’ve seen more women breaking the glass ceiling and taking on prominent roles across the industry, from hotel executives to owners and operators. I believe this shift is partly due to increasing awareness around the need for diversity in leadership and the value it brings to the business. While challenges remain, I’m hopeful that this momentum will continue to grow. The future looks promising, and with sustained effort around mentorship programs, leadership training, and networking opportunities specifically for women, we’ll see even greater representation of women at the top.