Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Asheville Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Asheville, located in Asheville, North Carolina. TGC Group developed the property.

The four-story, 108-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Asheville has WiFi, breakfast, cable, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, a dedicated pet area, an outdoor patio area, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with vending options. All suites include kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, cookware, utensils, dishes, a recliner, and workspace.

“We are delighted to welcome the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Asheville to our brand,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This opening marks the third newly constructed Extended Stay America property by TGC Group. We are confident that TGC Group’s experience in providing long-term hotel accommodations will make this property a top choice for both business and leisure travelers to the area.”

“At TGC Group, we couldn’t be happier about the opening of our latest new construction Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Asheville, NC,” said Nick Esterline, president and CEO, TGC Group. “This is a dynamic market, and the grand opening couldn’t have occurred at a more perfect time, given the needs of the residents and workers of the Western North Carolina region as a result of the devastation from the hurricane. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected, and are committed to providing a clean, safe and affordable lodging option for those that need it.”

The property is located near the intersections of I-40 and I-26, 12 miles from Asheville Regional Airport. Guests will be near Mission Health, AFG Distribution, Common Ground Distributors, R&L Distribution, and the University of North Carolina at Asheville. Several local attractions in the area include Biltmore Estates, Asheville Pin Ball Museum, Basilica of Saint Lawrence, French Broad Chocolate Lounge, Asheville Art Museum, Rivers Art District, and all the restaurants and shops located in downtown Asheville.

In addition to the Asheville property, TGC Group also developed Extended Stay America Suites hotels in Madison, Alabama, and McDonough, Georgia.

Over the past year Extended Stay America has doubled the number of franchise owners across its family of brands.