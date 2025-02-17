Positive Impact: Liam Brown on His Goals as AHLA Vice Chair

LODGING recently spoke with new AHLA Vice Chair and Marriott International’s Group President, U.S. and Canada, Liam Brown, who shared his history with the association, leadership best practices, partnership with AHLA Chair Mitch Patel, and industry outlook.

What initially attracted you to the hospitality industry?

It all started one summer in college when I was offered a job at an upscale, high-end restaurant. I had been working on the dining cars of the Irish railway system when the maître-d’ of that restaurant called my supervisor and said, “Hey, I need a good guy for the summer.” He hired me, and I went. I ate food I’d never had in my life and learned a ton; he was a great teacher. He knew every customer and every customer’s preferences. And everybody who walked out the door shook his hand and gave him a nice tip. So, at the end of the summer when he asked what I wanted to do with my life, I said, “I want to be you, sir. You’ve got a great job, and you do a great job.” He replied, ‘You don’t want my job. I left school at 12. I’ve exceeded all my expectations in life. But you,” he continued, “you need to go into hotel management. I think you’ll do well there.’

And so, I transferred out of University College of Dublin—where I was studying to be a teacher—to study hospitality at Cathal Brugha Street, which had a hospitality program with Trinity College Dublin. In 1989, I got the opportunity to come to the United States to work for a small New England hotel company called Appleton Inns. Six months after I started working for them, they were acquired by Marriott. Since then, Marriott has given me countless opportunities to learn and grow, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

How and why did you decide to take an active role within the AHLA?

I’ve always had a deep appreciation for the associates who do the hard work of running our hotels each and every day, and I believe their contributions are the cornerstone of the hospitality industry. The AHLA is an outstanding organization that advocates for our industry and highlights its many positive aspects, benefiting people, guests, and owners alike.

Furthermore, I’ve had the immense privilege of witnessing the AHLA’s tremendous work first-hand, since joining the AHLA Executive Committee as a member in 2021 and the AHLA Board of Directors as secretary/treasurer last year. I’m so proud to have had a role in supporting the association’s goals of improving the guest experience, creating more hospitality jobs, and empowering employers to foster employee training and career advancement, and I can’t wait to continue supporting these goals in my new role of vice chair in 2025.

What are your top leadership best practices, and how do you expect they will come into play in your new role?

One best practice I’ve picked up through the years is that any time you’re with an associate or colleague, you have to ask yourself, “What does this person need?” That’s followed by, “How can I give it to him or her to the best of my ability with courtesy and respect?” At the end of the day, leadership is simple. You just have to support your people, make your collective mission known, and ensure that every team member feels supported and valued. This is what I plan to do as vice chair—uplift my fellow Board of Directors members as well as AHLA’s dedicated members so we can uplift the hospitality industry together.

As vice chair, how do you plan to support Mitch’s mission in 2025?

Mitch and I are a team, and I think our respective backgrounds as a brand executive and owner/operator complement one another well and will be an asset to AHLA and its members. As the name of his company, Vision Hospitality Group, implies, Mitch excels at setting a vision for an organization and making that vision come true. I look forward to sharing insights and ideas to ensure we’re taking full advantage of every opportunity to promote and protect our industry.

What is your overall outlook on the lodging industry going forward?

Looking ahead to 2025, I am cautiously optimistic that steady growth around the world and here in the United States will support continued demand for travel. Indeed, the adventure that comes with travel—from exploring a new corner of the world to see your favorite artist live in concert to redeeming loyalty points to experience an exciting new property—has proven itself to be an enduring priority for consumers, which bodes well for hoteliers as well as current and prospective hotel associates.

Of course, there are always obstacles to worry about. But I strongly believe that we are privileged to work in a vibrant and growing industry that offers great career opportunities and an avenue for exploration.