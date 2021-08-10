CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America, a mid-priced extended stay hotel company, has launched Extended Stay America Premier Suites. The brand builds on the strength of Extended Stay America’s portfolio of more than 650 hotels. Comprised of 25 new or completely renovated properties across the United States, Extended Stay America Premier Suites offers guests an experience based on what extended stay travelers value most according to extensive guest research.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Extended Stay America Premier Suites, which was informed entirely by our guests’ desires and needs for a more premium extended stay hotel option,” said Bruce Haase, president and CEO. “This new brand aligns with our commitment to providing genuine, warm hospitality and extending value to our guests.”

Kelly Poling, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, adds, “Our guests inspire everything we do, and this has never been truer than with Extended Stay America Premier Suites. We’re proud to introduce a new thoughtfully designed hotel brand that meets the needs of Extended Stay America brand loyalists as well as new customers interested in an elevated extended stay experience.”

Extended Stay America’s core amenities of fully equipped kitchens, apartment-style layouts for working and dining, free in-room WiFi and cable, and on-site guest laundry remain an integral part of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. In addition, the new brand will feature added amenities including newly built or renovated guestrooms with upgraded design elements; signature bedding; a free breakfast bar; and flat-screen TVs. Further, Extended Stay America will rebrand the remainder of its core hotels to Extended Stay America Suites to better communicate the current product offering. This marks the company’s transition from a single-branded company to a growing family of extended stay brands under the Extended Stay America umbrella.

The brand debuts with properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.