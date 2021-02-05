El Cortez Hotel & Casino Marks 80 Years With $25 Million Remodel

LAS VEGAS — El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas recently announced the completion of its $25 million renovation project, which culminated just in time for the property’s 80th anniversary this year.

Built in 1941, El Cortez is the longest-running hotel and casino in Las Vegas. While renovating the space to elevate the guest experience, the team behind the hotel, including owner Kenny Epstein, sought to preserve the property’s vintage charm and authenticity.

As part of the remodel, El Cortez revamped the casino floor with new ceilings and a woven Axminster carpet by Brintons. Spanning nearly 42,000 square feet of the main level, the carpet has fiery leopard print and leaf design with eye-catching colors of bright red, gold, and green.

“For many people, some of their best days in Vegas were spent at El Cortez, so there is a strong attachment, not only to our staff, but also to everything inside the hotel that makes it unique,” said Adam Wiesberg, general manager. “That includes our famous carpet, which has played host to so many unforgettable memories. We are constantly balancing the preservation of Las Vegas history with upgrading to provide world-class style and comfort, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

In addition, El Cortez has 200 remodeled tower rooms and suites that blend contemporary design with history and whimsy, drawing inspiration from the Spanish Colonial Revival era with decorative elements including black-and-white floor tiles, traditional-style rugs, modern accent furniture, and carved wood details.

Leading up to the property’s 80th anniversary in October, El Cortez plans to unveil updates to its original vintage rooms, a new hotel lobby, and a high-limit room.

