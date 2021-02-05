JW Marriott Opens 100th Property: JW Marriott Tampa Water Street

TAMPA, Florida — JW Marriott announced that its 100th property, JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, is now open in Tampa’s Water Street neighborhood.

“The first JW Marriott opened in Washington, D.C. in 1984 and was a tribute to my father, J.W., and a celebration of his love of service and hospitality,” explained Bill Marriott, executive chairman of the board at Marriott International. “That tribute has now evolved into a global hotel brand, an incredible testament to the spirit of that first hotel being embraced worldwide. Our family is incredibly proud that my father’s name now welcomes guests in over 100 desirable destinations across the globe now, including Tampa.”

With the opening of JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, JW Marriott boosts the development of Tampa’s luxury market and supports the destination’s ability to host larger groups and events, as well as leisure travelers.

“We couldn’t be more proud to introduce JW Marriott’s 100th hotel in a city that has emerged as one of Florida’s most exciting destinations in recent years—Tampa,” said Bruce Rohr, global brand leader of JW Marriott. “With its seamless integration into the vibrant Water Street neighborhood, modern design, and luxurious amenities inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott Tampa Water Street is a shining example of our brand’s continued excellence and our legacy of exceptional service.”

From locally-inspired dishes to holistic wellness amenities, every aspect of JW Marriott Tampa Water Street is designed with guests’ well-being in mind. This begins with a design by Nicholas Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates and interiors by Champalimaud Design. Blending modern luxury with the energy of Tampa’s Water Street neighborhood, the 519-room property has a four-story atrium lobby lounge with hanging art and a floating conference room dubbed”“Skybox.” The downtown Tampa waterfront district has a history of arcades, porches, and awnings which help create a layered and detailed streetscape. These elements invite physical connections between interior spaces and exterior landscapes.

With custom furnishings and water-inspired design, guestrooms are open and spacious with natural color palettes and materials inspired by the surrounding waterfront. Several room categories include floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious bathrooms with natural light. The property’s 2,230-square-foot Presidential Suite has its own terrace with a wet bar and city views. The 1,190-square-foot JW Suites offers 270-degree city views of Tampa’s Water Street neighborhood. King guestrooms offer elevated amenities and more than 400 square feet, natural light, separate working desks, and sliding doors that open to a bathroom with marble vanities and standalone rain showers. Stay Well Premier Rooms on the 16th floor offer Vitamin C-infused showers, circadian lighting, and an air-purification system.

Amenities at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street include a resort-style pool with cabanas on the sixth floor overlooking the area waterways, as well as the brand’s signature Spa by JW complete with a spa lounge, 10 treatment suites, plunge pool, and retail boutique.

Located next door to both the Tampa Convention Center and Amalie Arena (home to the National Hockey League’s Tampa Bay Lightning), the hotel has 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the largest hotel ballroom in Tampa Bay at approximately 30,000 square feet. In combination with its sister property, Tampa Marriott Water Street, the complex has more than 40,000 square feet of additional total event space, with both properties connected by a glass sky bridge located on the third floor.

The property has two restaurants as well as dining options available next door at Tampa Marriott Water Street—all overseen by Executive Chef Joseph Pankrath. Located on the main floor of the new hotel, DRIFTLIGHT offers regional farm-and ocean-to-table cuisine served in an upscale, approachable atmosphere. At SIX (located six floors up), diners can choose from indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the resort pool or bayfront while enjoying a local twist on the traditional Bistro with flavors celebrating Florida’s roots and rich culinary diversity. There is also a grab-and-go concept—TURNTABLE—serving a refreshed food and drink menu every season from a street window, with a shifting showcase of Tampa’s evolving food scene. Additional offerings at the adjacent Tampa Marriott Water Street include the newly re-concepted sports bar, Garrison Tavern, as well as upscale waterfront restaurant Anchor and Brine.

