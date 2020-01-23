7 Curating Artwork

Artwork is more important than most people realize. When carefully curated and placed, hotel art will help bring a design full circle, leaving guests with a cohesive, refined place to stay and enjoy. Artwork should complement the overall “story” of the property. Incorporating the culture of the property’s location is a nice touch. Hiring local artisans for some high-profile pieces can make a statement. There are times when artwork is the main dramatic focal point in the room and other times when it blends into the backdrop and creates a serene moment to rest one’s eye and take in the beauty of the space. Regardless of which version, it should cater to the hotel’s audience.