LNW Hospitality and New Castle Hotels, the developers of the new dual-branded Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott coming to Jekyll Island, Ga., recently announced the formal topping out of the building. This construction milestone marks the completion of the support structure of the roof and was marked by an onsite ceremony.

The 209-key property sitting on 5.8 acres of oceanfront land and scheduled to open in the spring of 2021 includes 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms. Amenities will include the largest pool on Jekyll Island, a large hot tub, a splash pad for children, fire pits, a Bistro restaurant, an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant, a fitness center, and 2,600 square feet of meeting space.

The hotel is being constructed by Kellogg & Kimsey, Inc. with construction management services performed by McKibbon Places. Chamberlain Architect Services serves as the architect.

“We’re excited about the progress of our new hotel,” said JJ Singh, director of hospitality for LNW Hospitality. “We’ve got a fantastic team that has been working so hard to keep us on track and we look forward to opening our doors next spring to welcome travelers from all over the world.”

“Starting my career with Marriott over 23 years ago, this project is of significant importance to me as we welcome the Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn brands to Jekyll Island, a community that has been my home for the past 10 years,” said Trevor Stratton of New Castle Hotels, who is the incoming general manager of the property.

“I am thrilled to see how far construction has come since the groundbreaking just last summer,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority. “We look forward to welcoming new business travelers and families while remaining committed to conservation and stewardship of the island’s delicate balance.”

“In over 4 million square feet of hotel construction by Kellogg & Kimsey, with a significant portion being Marriott brands, this is one of our favorite projects,” said Charles Kimsey, executive vice-President of Kellogg & Kimsey, Inc. “From the unique building design to accommodate the two brands and the remarkable coastal location, to the elaborate guest amenities, to the high-quality professionals involved in the project with LNW, New Castle, McKibbon, and Chamberlain, it is a pleasure for our experienced team to build.”

