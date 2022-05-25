NEW YORK—Dream Hotel Group announced plans to open Dream Frisco, a boutique 200-key hotel, part of the new Firefly Park mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, 28 miles north of Dallas.

Led by Texas-based real estate and investment company Wilks Development, with masterplan design by UN Studio in collaboration with Sasaki Architects, the 200-room Dream Frisco hotel will have a rooftop pool deck and bar, fitness center, and four food and beverage offerings, including a signature restaurant, nightclub, social club, and lobby bar. Dream Frisco will be the hospitality center of the new 230-acre Firefly Park and is expected to open its doors in 2026.

“When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city. Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Dream will be a destination for the region and is an impressive beginning for Firefly Park. I look forward to cutting the ribbon for Dream Frisco.”

Advertisement

“Frisco is one of the fastest-growing markets in Texas and the ideal destination to expand our Dream brand in the Lone Star State,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “We are fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like Wilks Development who share our same big dreams and bold ambitions to grow and develop our brand in new and emerging markets across the country. Firefly Park is the future of North Dallas, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

“The new Dream Hotel in Frisco will provide a hospitality experience unlike any other in the market today and will bring the vibrancy and entertainment of Firefly Park to a whole new level,” said Kyle Wilks, president of Wilks Development. “The Wilks team is very excited to partner with Dream Hotel Group on this project.”

Dream Frisco will anchor the Firefly Park development that includes 4.75 million square feet of commercial office space, 2,200 luxury residential mid-and-high-rise units along with townhomes, multiple food and beverage offerings, 380,000 square feet of retail space, a planned music hall, and outdoor amphitheater. The project’s public spaces will include a park and nature preserve with miles of hike-and-bike trails, multiple ponds and water features, and several playground facilities.

Ariel Sanett, vice president of development at Dream Hotel Group, who led the deal, said, “As one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, Frisco and the North Dallas area are full of residents looking for new experiences and vibrant food and beverage. Dream Frisco will offer this in spades—a design-focused lifestyle hotel, world-class food and beverage, entertainment, and unparalleled programming. We look forward to expanding our reach to this dynamic city.”

Lynn Dowdle, president of Dowdle Real Estate and industry expert in Texas, who connected Dream Hotel Group with the Wilks Development team added, “It was an honor bringing the Dream Hotels brand to this project. It is a perfect fit for the city of Frisco and one of the most anticipated hotel openings in the region. Dream Frisco will offer up a sophisticated-cool factor like no other.”

Frisco originated as a stop for travelers along the Shawnee/Preston Trail and St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, from which the town gets its name. Once an agricultural center, Frisco continues to grow today, offering visitors retail, restaurants, live entertainment, and sporting venues, including headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys and PGA of America.

Firefly Park is scheduled to break ground in 2023. Dream Frisco will open its doors in 2026.

The announcement follows the recent signings of Dream Miami, Dream Louisville, Dream Oklahoma City, and Unscripted Oklahoma City, making Dream Frisco the fifth new hotel deal signed by Dream Hotel Group in less than five months. This marks 15 hotels in the company’s portfolio and 25 new locations in various stages of development worldwide.