Dorothy Dowling Joins DEI Advisors as Principal

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—DEI Advisors announced that Dorothy Dowling has joined the organization as principal. Dowling brings hospitality experience to the non-profit organization formed by David Kong, Rachel Humphrey, and Lan Elliott in 2022.

Dowling’s hospitality industry experience spans over 40 years. She was most recently the chief marketing officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts for 18 years and has also held senior leadership positions with other hospitality industry companies, including Wyndham (formerly Cendant), Forte Hotels, Travelodge Canada, Royal Host REIT, and ARAMARK. Dowling serves as a board member and advisor for several organizations, including Cubesmart, HSMAI, and WINiT by GBTA.

“We are very excited to welcome Dorothy to our team. Having worked with Dorothy for 18 years, I know firsthand her passion and commitment to helping women advance their careers,” said David Kong, founder and principal, DEI Advisors. “The guests she will invite through her broad industry relationships will enrich our content and empower others.”

“I am delighted to collaborate with David Kong, Rachel Humphrey, and Lan Elliott in this exciting venture,” said Dowling. “I look forward to providing content on this new platform to help others learn through the stories and experiences of current leaders who are shaping and transforming our industry. My hope is to provide inspiration, highlight real-life experience, and provide practical advice to help underrepresented audiences break through barriers on their leadership journey.“