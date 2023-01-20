voco hotels Continues Portfolio Expansion Into 2023

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrated forward momentum for voco hotels. With 10 new openings in 2022 bringing its global total to 41 hotels, and an additional 34 in the pipeline, voco hotels continues to extend its presence with more growth planned for 2023.

Launched in 2018, voco hotels maintain the character and history of an independent hotel while being part of a global company. The brand’s growth in the Americas includes voco Chicago Downtown, voco The Cadence in Niagara Falls, and the brand’s Mexico debut with voco Guadalajara Neruda. They also join some of the brand’s flagship properties in destinations including voco Times Square South New York and voco St. Augustine – Historic Area.

The region also will welcome exciting new properties in development across the United States (in Destin, Florida; Laguna Hills, California; College Station, Texas; and Flushing, New York) and Mexico (in Querétaro and Saltillo).

Julienne Smith, chief development officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “voco hotels has quickly become a successful growth story within our premium portfolio. With more than 9,000 rooms in our global pipeline, we are excited to introduce voco’s distinctive charm to more guests around the world and welcome more owners into our upscale, yet efficient operations model. We look forward to continuing our momentum into 2023 and beyond.”

Advertisement

voco hotels also is a driver of IHG’s overall growth in the conversion space. With a design and operational framework conducive to conversion, the brand lets owners carry through their visions for their property while maintaining its connections to the surrounding community.