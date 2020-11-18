BETHESDA, Md. — Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, recently announced the addition of three hotels to its growing portfolio: the newly built 156-guestroom Canopy Baltimore Harbor Point, Md., the 214-guestroom Hyatt Place Washington, D.C., National Mall, and the 135-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton, Reston, Va.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we believe in the long-term strength of our development and brand partners,” said Thomas Penny, III, president of Donohoe Hospitality Services. “Our strong corporate culture of integrity and unwavering dedication to excellence enables us to lean into our hotels to drive long-term value for investors and the brands. Now more than ever, ownership is seeking responsible management that brings a history of success and collaboration to achieve results. Through the tireless efforts of our senior management team and onsite staff, we are winning back guests by creating welcoming and comfortable experiences as travel returns.”

In addition to the three recently added hotels, Donohoe Hospitality Services is poised for additional expansion with several more hotels expected to come online in the coming months. Since the beginning of 2020, Donohoe Hospitality has increased its portfolio by 44 percent and added an additional 800 guestrooms, including the newly built, dual-branded Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas.

