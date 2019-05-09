Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels Expand Loyalty Partnership

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) announced the ongoing expansion of their existing loyalty alliance. More than 200 of SLH’s luxury boutique hotels around the world now participate, allowing World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points and enjoy on-property benefits. This latest expansion has quadrupled the number of participating SLH properties since the alliance launched in November 2018, and its expansion is expected to continue throughout 2019.

“We encourage World of Hyatt members to explore these luxurious destinations around the globe, from Croatia to New Zealand,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “The rapid growth of this strategic loyalty alliance is a testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences wherever our members travel and continuing to extend the genuine care they have come to expect from Hyatt to more locations around the world.”

“This alliance has proven to be a perfect match. We are seeing a positive impact on reservations for our hotels from World of Hyatt members,” said Jean-François Ferret, CEO, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “Exposure to more than 16 million World of Hyatt members has not only helped increase reservations but also allows us to expand our brand awareness while providing more luxury boutique hotels options for World of Hyatt members to choose from on their travel journey.”

World of Hyatt members can take advantage of specific loyalty benefits when booking a participating SLH hotel through a Hyatt channel. They can earn five Base Points per U.S. dollar spent on eligible room revenue. In addition, they will receive their standard tier bonus points on eligible room revenue spend (i.e., 10 percent Discoverist, 20 percent Explorist, 30 percent Globalist). Qualifying nights at participating SLH hotels will count toward earning World of Hyatt elite-tier status. Also, World of Hyatt members can redeem points to use for free night awards on SLH hotel reservations. Each participating SLH property has been categorized into Hyatt’s existing hotel award chart.

Participating SLH properties will provide the following on-property benefits to all World of Hyatt members, regardless of status: complimentary WiFi; daily complimentary continental breakfast for two guests; room upgrade (one category at check-in if available); early check-in (noon, based upon availability at check-in); and late check-out (2:00 pm, based upon availability at check-in).

