Whitestone Companies Acquires Five Hotels from KKR

Columbus, Ohio – Whitestone Companies, a real estate investment company based in Columbus, Ohio, announced the purchase of five hotels from KKR totaling 612 guestrooms. The hotels include the Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs, Homewood Suites Colorado Springs, Homewood Suites Princeton, Homewood Suites Cleveland, and Courtyard West Palm Beach Airport. The acquisitions add the states of Florida and Colorado to the company’s investment portfolio, which now spans nine states and three time zones.

“We not only grew by five hotels but also by over 125 associates,” said Jay Batra, CEO of Whitestone Companies. “To each of you, I want to say welcome to the Whitestone Family. We saw amazing potential in each of your hotels, and together we will implement our strategy, upgrade the physical product, inspire operational excellence, and have a positive impact in each of your markets.”

This purchase enables Whitestone Companies to expand its relations with both Hilton and Marriott by adding two new brands—Courtyard and Homewood Suites—to its current asset lineup.

In addition to hotels, the Whitestone Companies portfolio includes multi-family units and corporate office space.