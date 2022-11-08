Dellisart LLC Reports 2022 Portfolio Growth

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC announced it has added 28 hotels to the Hotel Sales Max program since its launch in February; 33 hotels to Hotel Rev Max, its revenue management service, since its launch in 2020; and added 11 management contracts to its portfolio in 2022.

“Dellisart has increased our sales and revenue, which has greatly improved our property’s overall performance,” said Mac Tandon, vice president, operations, J&H Hospitality. “Their deep knowledge and understanding of the industry are exceptional. In a short amount of time, they have increased our top-line revenue and helped align expenses, ensuring a more profitable asset.”

Hotel Sales Max and Hotel Rev Max are both subsidiaries of Dellisart LLC. Hotel Sales Max focuses on bringing in a sales team to assist individual properties in enhancing their sales reach remotely. Hotel Rev Max focuses on high-tech research and revenue management strategies to increase gross room revenue. The company works with each individual property on its rate structure, channel management, and overall revenue strategy to ensure they are getting the highest rate possible for their property type and market.

“Dellisart recognizes that some hotel owners only want revenue support, others our full scope of hotel management services,” said Douglas Artusio, Chairman and CEO, Dellisart LLC. “We personalize our offerings to each owner’s specific needs for their property or portfolio.”