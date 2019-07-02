PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Days Inn by Wyndham is teaming up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to launch its latest design-a-gown contest. Open now, the contest invites Days Inn guests young and old to tap into their childhood creativity and design a children’s hospital gown that brightens the days of young patients while helping them feel safe, empowered, and inspired.

For more than 35 years, Starlight Children’s Foundation—the newest philanthropic partner of Days Inn by Wyndham—has delivered happiness to more than 60 million seriously ill children and their families in more than 800 hospitals across the United States. Originally debuted in 2016, Starlight Gowns replace unattractive and uncomfortable traditional children’s hospital gowns with ones that are soft and comfortable, tie down the side instead of open in the back and feature fun, brightly colored designs.

In exchange for the top design, one winner will receive 45,000 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for up to six free nights at select Days Inn by Wyndham hotels around the world. Days Inn is complementing the contest with the launch of its new “Brighter Days” rate, in which guests save five percent off the best available rate while having five percent of their booking donated to Starlight Children’s Foundation for stays completed by June 20, 2020.

“We embrace Starlight’s mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill children and their families,” said Patrick Breen, senior vice president, brand operations, Days Inn by Wyndham. “We love that this program taps the creativity of our larger community, specifically those who consider themselves a child at heart, and understand the positive impact they can make to children around the world by simply sharing their creative gifts.”

“For a child, the simple act of changing into a hospital gown can be one of the most stressful moments in their entire hospital experience,” said Adam Garone, CEO, Starlight Children’s Foundation. “We’re so grateful for the generous support of Days Inn by Wyndham, and we’re excited to invite their guests to help us deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families by creating designs for a fun, comfy, and colorful new Starlight Gown that kids will love to wear.”

Through July 31, 2019, creatives can go online or visit any participating Days Inn hotel to access the gown template and get started on creating their design. Once finished, they can upload the design online or enter by sharing their designs on Facebook or Instagram while using #BrighterDaysContest and tagging @DaysInn and @StarlightChildrensFoundation. The top five designs will be selected by a judging panel and will be voted on by the public between August 19 and August 23, 2019. The winner, to be announced on August 28, 2019, will be the design that receives the most votes.