With its ties to the Los Angeles community—encompassing 70 years of history, including 40 years as the company’s headquarters—Hilton partnered with American Express to support Angelinos impacted by the recent devastating wildfires by donating 20,000 hotel room nights to families in need of temporary accommodations.

Between mid-January and early February, more than 5,000 adults and nearly 2,000 children who were displaced or temporarily evacuated were booked for up to seven nights at Hilton-branded hotels at no charge while they worked to identify longer-term accommodations. Los Angeles County nonprofit 211 LA helped connect families in need to the Hilton and American Express-sponsored program, leading to the booking of more than 20,000 room nights for guests at more than 160 Hilton-branded hotels across the state of California.

“The wildfires were a heartbreaking tragedy for so many in our beloved LA community. While the road to recovery may be long, this partnership with Hilton and American Express provided immediate shelter to those who needed it most. 211 LA is proud to support these families alongside our partners by connecting them to safety and hope,” said Maribel Marin, executive director, 211 LA.

Since the outbreak of the fires, Hilton team members have worked to provide guests with more than just a hotel stay, but hospitality and hope.

At the Beverly Hilton, several meeting rooms were transformed into “comfort zones” where families evacuated from their homes could have a safe space to relax, enjoy refreshments, and offer entertainment for family members. Recognizing that many displaced guests arrived with pets, the property team also organized pet-friendly areas of the hotel stocked with food, toys, and space for exercise—ensuring that both guests and their four-legged companions felt at home. The Beverly Hilton also served as a donation hub for everything from baby bottles to clothing provided by the community and donated to the Beverly Hills Fire Department.

Meanwhile, at Hilton Garden Inn LAX Airport/El Segundo, a donation of toys from nearby businesses sparked a local community donation drive that provided clothing, toiletries, pet food, snacks, and essential items for displaced guests at eight other hotels across the Los Angeles area.

“Hilton team members are inspired by our founder’s vision that hospitality is a force for good, and we remain committed to taking care of our guests and each other,” said Katherine Lugar, executive vice president, corporate affairs, Hilton, and president, Hilton Global Foundation. “We are grateful to the team members and partners in this initiative who stepped up to support the Los Angeles community in this difficult time.”

Hilton and American Express have a history of working together to provide accommodations to individuals and families. Over the last five years, the companies have worked together to offer more than 2 million rooms to individuals, families, and first responders affected by crises.

“In the face of the devastating LA wildfires, we’re proud to support our communities—not just in words, but in action,” said Jen Skyler, chief corporate affairs officer and chair of the American Express Foundation. “American Express is honored to continue to work in partnership with Hilton, providing Los Angeles residents with accommodations while they recover and rebuild.”

In addition to these efforts, Hilton and the Hilton Global Foundation supported first responders fighting fires in the Los Angeles area with contributions to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the International Association of Fire Fighters Foundation.