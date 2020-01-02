Hunter Hotel Advisors Completes Sale of Five Hilton-Branded Properties

ATLANTA — Hunter Hotel Advisors, an investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the hotel industry, recently announced the sale of five Hilton-branded properties owned by an institutional investor to separate buyers.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Huntsville Downtown, Alabama, will be managed by Yedla Management Company for the new local owners. The hotel has 101 rooms and was built in 2014. It is adjacent to the Huntsville Hospital.

The Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown, Ohio, and the Hilton Garden Inn Beaufort, South Carolina, were purchased by a Northeast based owner-operator. The Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown was built in 2002 and features 240 rooms. The hotel is one block from Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians, and Rocket Mortgage Field House, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hilton Garden Inn Beaufort is located near the historic Beaufort downtown district and includes 115 recently renovated rooms.

Hilton Garden Inn Chesterton, Indiana, was purchased by First Investment Real Estate Corporate, based in Chicago. The hotel is located at the southern tip of Lake Michigan on the Interstate corridor servicing Chicago and includes 120 recently renovated rooms.

Lodging Hospitality Management of St. Louis purchased the 163-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Louis Airport. The company will be renovating the rooms and common areas of the hotel.

Tim Osborne and Trey Scott, both senior vice presidents with Hunter, serviced the transactions.