ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected by Fairwood Capital to manage Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Michigan, under its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot. Situated 30 miles north of Detroit on the Paint Creek River, the 143-room property has an architecture that is reminiscent of an English manor house. This marks Davidson’s third hotel in the state of Michigan.

“As Midwest enthusiasts, we are genuinely proud to add this extraordinary lifestyle hotel to our growing portfolio,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “Through exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing, and fiscal responsibility, our Pivot team is uniquely positioned to optimize returns and create value for our partners at Fairwood Capital.”

“Based on our longstanding relationship with Davidson and the company’s outstanding performance at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa and the Little Rock Marriott, we remain confident that the team will bring the same disciplined approach, financial acumen, and ownership mentality to this unique asset,” said Todd Solmson, co-managing partner, Fairwood Capital.

Advertisement

Royal Park Hotel offers a variety of activities including bicycle rentals, fly-fishing, a firepit, and more. The signature restaurant, PARK 600, features European flavors with a local twist. Downtown Rochester, just a few blocks away, is home to more than 350 shops, restaurants, and professional service businesses.