Davidson Grows Midwestern Footprint With Two Hotels in Peoria, Illinois

ATLANTA — Hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been tapped by National Real Estate Advisors to manage the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette and Courtyard by Marriott Peoria Downtown in the business and entertainment district of downtown Peoria, Ill. The hotels are within walking distance of Caterpillar World Headquarters, OSF, Unity Point Methodist Hospitals, Peoria Civic Center, and the Peoria RiverFront. With new management oversight, the historic Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette will undergo a renovation to refresh and modernize all guestrooms and public spaces, bringing the hotel in line with the latest global vision for Marriott Hotels.

Davidson now operates seven hotels in the state of Illinois, reinforcing its Midwestern presence, which includes existing properties in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.

“We are privileged to be granted the opportunity to expand upon our partnership with National with the addition of these two distinctive hotels,” said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. “Through our purposeful and relentless approach to operations, we look forward to creating and maximizing asset value for our partners while simultaneously delivering comfortable and enriching experiences for both business and leisure travelers.”

“During an unprecedented time in our industry, it was imperative to identify a management solution with a dedicated focus on operational efficiencies, quality asset stewardship, and a genuine caring for our guests,” said Jeffrey Kanne, president and CEO, National Real Estate Advisors. “Based on our current experience with Davidson, we are confident that the team will have a palpable impact on the financial success of both properties and the future is bright.”

The full-service Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette has 286 rooms, including 35 luxury suites, more than 18,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor lap pool and whirlpool, a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, complimentary local shuttle service, and three dining outlets, including Table 19. The adjacent 116-room Courtyard by Marriott Peoria Downtown offers complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor lap pool, and The Bistro onsite restaurant for breakfast and dinner service. The hotels are connected via skywalk to the Peoria Civic Center, which hosts concerts, tradeshows, sporting events, and exhibitions throughout the year.

