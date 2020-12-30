Oxford Capital Group Acquires Five Bay Area Hotels

SAN FRANCISCO — Oxford Capital Group, LLC recently announced the acquisition of five Bay Area hotels—three in San Francisco (King George Hotel, Hotel Griffon, and The Inn at Union Square) and two in Silicon Valley (Creekside Inn in Palo Alto and Hotel Los Gatos)—with plans to reposition many of the assets. Oxford Capital Group’s wholly-owned affiliate, Chicago-based Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, has taken over management of the properties. These five hotels bring Oxford’s Bay Area footprint to nine properties and join its growing national lifestyle hotel portfolio.

“We have been contrarian, value-oriented investors in the lodging sector for nearly 30 years, starting with the RTC crisis of the early ‘90s, during the post-9/11 environment, throughout the global financial crisis, and now COVID. Through multiple cycles we have consistently had the courage of our convictions to step up during periods of great uncertainty,” said John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “This is a compelling portfolio of assets in strong locations and submarkets, conservatively leveraged, that we were able to secure at a particularly attractive basis. Despite the current challenging environment in the travel and hospitality space, we remain sanguine about the medium- to long-term desirability of downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley. We believe these attributes will result in a successful outcome for ourselves and our investors.”

Oxford’s Bay Area acquisitions include:

King George Hotel at 334 Mason St., San Francisco, which opened in 1914 and has 153 rooms, 1,150-square-feet of meeting space, and a lobby bar;

Hotel Griffon at 155 Steuart St., San Francisco, which opened in 1906 and has 62 rooms and 308-square-feet of meeting space, and includes Perry’s Restaurant;

The Inn at Union Square at 440 Post St, San Francisco, which opened in 1980 and includes 30 rooms as well as Chloe Gallery;

Creekside Inn at 3400 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, which opened in 1955 and has 136 rooms and 1,400-square-feet of meeting space, and includes CIBO Restaurant, Driftwood Deli, and a Metro PCS store; and

Hotel Los Gatos at 210 E. Main St., Los Gatos, which opened in 2002 and has 72 rooms and 2,000-square-feet of meeting space as well as Dio Deka restaurant and Verde Touch holistic massage center.

“We are optimistic about the recovery potential of the San Francisco Bay Area lodging market,” said Sarang Peruri, chief operating officer of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and partner of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “These properties are poised to outperform given unique product offering and locations with historically attractive business, leisure, and group demand. We plan to leverage our track record in owning and managing distinctive urban lifestyle hotels as we navigate through these unprecedented times and hopefully head towards normalcy in the coming months and years.”

