DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hotels announced its management agreement for Crowne Plaza College Park – Washington, DC, which has a close relationship with the University of Maryland and is near the school’s main campus.

Remington oversees the property’s operations, supporting on-property teams, including those responsible for operations, sales, and food and beverage. Remington will also assist the team in aligning the property to maximize revenue and profits. In addition to managing the property’s day-to-day operations, Remington will also be responsible for deploying digital marketing, sales, and revenue strategies.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the DMV area,” says Remington Hotels President Chris Green. “Crowne Plaza College Park – Washington, DC is a beautifully renovated, first-class, full-service hotel accessible to area tourists, UMD students and families, and corporate travelers. We’re excited to help it grow to its full potential.”

The Crowne Plaza College Park – Washington, DC, is near the Greenbelt Metro Station, Reagan Washington National Airport, and Baltimore Washington International Airport. The hotel is remodeled and meets the new IHG concept. It offers 291 guestrooms designed with a color palette of blue and light gray tones. The hotel’s Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 600 guests for receptions and 320 guests for banquets. The meeting space totals over 10,000 square feet.

“After a thorough and thoughtful renovation, we are excited to get this hotel under the management of Remington,” said owner Paul Salter. “The team has a strong track record in the region and will see this hotel reach its full potential.”

While Remington manages 16 hotels in the DMV area, this will be the company’s first Crowne Plaza and fifth IHG property in the market.