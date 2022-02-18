DAYTONA BEACH, Florida—Bayshore Capital Inc. and Crescent Hotels & Resorts have joined forces to introduce Max Beach Resort. Driven by the development and hospitality management knowledge and resources of the two companies, Max Beach Resort is set to open this April as a professionally managed short-term rental offering featuring resort amenities for guests. In Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, Max Beach Resort will offer 72 spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom residence-style suites, with an array of lifestyle features and amenities.

“Travelers using Airbnb, VRBO, or similar platforms know most short-term rentals are owned and managed by individuals and scattered across various properties,” said Henry Wolfond, chairman and CEO for Bayshore Capital Inc. “Max Beach Resort, on the other hand, is unique among short-term rental options. It’s a single, 12-story, newly constructed building, solely owned by Bayshore, expertly managed by our partners at Crescent Hotels & Resorts, and offering a level of service and amenities normally only found at upscale resorts. That’s what is going to make Max Beach Resort a real game-changer for business and leisure travel.”

Accommodations at Max Beach Resort will include private baths and outdoor living space, with a design geared toward efficiency. Amenities will include full-service dining, an oceanfront pool with private cabanas, and a sky-level training center and lifestyle lounge area.

For business and social gatherings, the resort will offer sunrise and sunset event terraces, and a ground-level hospitality suite with a deck area. Fiberoptics will offer the capability of live-streaming and connectivity throughout the property. Adding to Max’s signature experience will be background music, glass walls throughout, acoustical isolation, turtle-friendly tinted glass, and smart TVs.

“Max Beach Resort is blending the best of overnight, extended stay, and short-term accommodation options with best-in-class amenities to create a product today’s hospitality market rarely offers,” said Michael George, Crescent Hotels & Resorts founder, president, and CEO. “We believe this will launch a new hybrid category of accommodations for the industry and are pleased to be working with Bayshore Capital to be one of the first to introduce a project of this scope to the travel world.”

Bayshore Capital Inc. is known for its approach in the real estate and hospitality development industries. The Max Beach Resort project is led by Vice President, Development John Ott, who monitors day-to-day progress from his office across A1A from the resort site.

Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, and Toronto, Ontario, Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an independent hotel management company approved to operate flags under the brand affiliations of Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt. The company’s portfolio includes the Latitudes Collection of hotels and resorts, and the Max Beach Resort fits within the collection.

“Florida remains one of the top vacation spots in the world and is considered a leader in the global tourism industry,” commented Wolfond. “It only made sense to choose a stretch of Florida’s world-famous coastline to develop a project we consider to be an industry trendsetter.”