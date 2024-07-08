DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced the promotion of Jennifer Burgess-Wright to senior vice president, marketing and digital strategy. Known as the brand’s first experience curator, Burgess-Wright’s promotion finds her shaping the brand’s marketing and digital strategy for brand engagement and creating a presence for Coury Hospitality.

“Jennifer has been an integral part of our company for nearly two decades, and her efforts in marketing and promoting our growing portfolio are evident in the awards we’ve received and the engaged communities she’s curated both on social media and among guests and locals at our properties,” said Tom Santora, chief growth and strategy officer, Coury Hospitality. “Her promotion is well-earned, and like everyone on the executive team, I look forward to her continued success in keeping our properties top-of-mind in the industry and delighting our guests.”

In her previous role as vice president, marketing and digital strategy, Burgess-Wright led Coury Hospitality’s recent brand refresh, revitalizing the company’s image.

Burgess-Wright joined Coury Hospitality in 2007 as a marketing associate at Colcord Hotel, based in Oklahoma City. Throughout her 17-year tenure, Burgess-Wright advanced through several promotions as she developed and employed her marketing and e-commerce experience, and subsequently cultivated marketing and digital strategy expertise. She became executive director, marketing and digital strategy in 2021, and vice president, marketing and digital strategy in 2023.

“I have always felt that hospitality chose me, and I’m delighted to have found a home as well as success at Coury Hospitality,” said Burgess-Wright. “While my vision for marketing and digital strategy is rooted in local markets and built upon a foundation of proven tactics and digital innovation, I have also felt encouraged to provide input on all areas of the company, which has given me the satisfaction of knowing that I am truly making a difference beyond my job description.”