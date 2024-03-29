Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Positive Yearly Comparisons
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Positive Yearly Comparisons

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week but showed positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 23, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 17-23, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 65.3 percent (up 0.7 percent)
ADR: $162.28 (up 2.5 percent)
RevPAR: $106.01 (up 3.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans reported the largest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 13.6 percent to 75.5 percent).

Las Vegas posted the highest ADR lift (up 14.2 percent to $217.27).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Chicago (down 12.0 percent to $87.95) and Nashville (down 10.0 percent to $131.14).

Previous article
A Dual Target: Hotel Executives on What It Takes to Be ‘Bleisure’ Ready
Next article
A Lifelong Love
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Technology

Knowland and Thynk Form Strategic Partnership

LODGING Staff -
Leigh Taylor
Women in Lodging

A Lifelong Love

LODGING Staff -