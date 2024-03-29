WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week but showed positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 23, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 17-23, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 65.3 percent (up 0.7 percent)

ADR: $162.28 (up 2.5 percent)

RevPAR: $106.01 (up 3.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans reported the largest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 13.6 percent to 75.5 percent).

Las Vegas posted the highest ADR lift (up 14.2 percent to $217.27).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Chicago (down 12.0 percent to $87.95) and Nashville (down 10.0 percent to $131.14).