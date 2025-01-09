This Week’s Comings & Goings

Stonebridge Companies, LLC announced the appointment of Lee Palaschak as executive vice president of operations. Palaschak will oversee all aspects of Stonebridge’s operations in his new role and work closely with senior leadership on driving operations.

Highgate announced the appointments of Randy Diamond and Angela Nolan as vice presidents for its portfolio across the Hawaii region. Diamond is vice president of operations for independent hotels, and Nolan is vice president of operations for branded assets.

Stephane Vogel has been appointed area general manager for Kimpton Monaco DC and Kimpton George in Washington, D.C. He brings more than 20 years of luxury hotel experience to the property.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Sarah Christie Rydell as resort manager. With nearly 25 years of experience, Rydell has held various positions for Marriott in the Pacific Northwest and California.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced Kay Washington as general manager of the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown. In her role, Washington will oversee all facets of the hotel. She was most recently general manager of Ivy Hotel Chicago.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced Gregg Harper as general manager of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. In this role, Harper will oversee all aspects of the 189-room property and private club, including operations, sales and marketing, and food and beverage.

Hilton Irvine has appointed Steward Arevale as its director of operations. Arevale brings over a decade of experience with Hilton properties, serving as assistant general manager at Hilton properties in Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa, and Marina announced Robert Donis as executive chef. In his role, Donis will oversee all of the resort’s culinary operations, from mentoring teams to creating experiences for guests.

The Viv Hotel announced Jeff Catubig as director of food and beverage for the property and its dining outlets. In this role, Catubig will oversee Top of the V rooftop restaurant and Valencia’s at the Viv restaurant, as well as banquets and catering.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa named Michael Nahat as its new resort director of food and beverage. Nahat comes to the property from Omni Tucson National Resort, where he held the same position.

Hôtel Swexan announced the promotion of Kent Bearden as director of food and beverage. With over 20 years of experience spanning operations, development, financial planning, and more, Bearden will oversee the property’s culinary and beverage programs.

Kohler, Wisconsin, introduced RJ Cooper as its new culinary director. With experience in culinary development, team mentorship, and resort restaurant operations, Cooper will lead all aspects of food and beverage experiences.

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa announced the hiring of Crystal Payne as director of human resources. Payne previously worked at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, and she has held multiple leadership positions in the senior living sector.

The Bower Coronado appointed Sean Murphy and Nicholas Durslag as directors of sales and marketing ahead of the hotel’s February 2025 debut. Murphy brings more than a decade of hospitality experience and Durslag worked for The Ritz-Carlton brand.

New Waterloo announced an executive team for Fidelity Hotel: Eric Conrad has been hired as general manager, Cathy Ruhling as director of sales and marketing, Caroline Dillabaugh as director of impact, and Eddie Zalar as executive chef.

COMO Cocoa Island announced the appointment of Arta Rozefelde as its new resort manager. Rozefelde brings over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including leadership positions on private islands.