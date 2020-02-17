ROCKVILLE, Md. — Comfort hotels, franchised by Choice Hotels International, continued its expansion in markets across the country with the opening of hotels in Austin and San Antonio, Texas. The newly-built Comfort Suites in Cedar Park outside of Austin and Comfort Suites in San Antonio are the latest to open as part of the brand’s multi-year transformation and include its new logo.

“Austin and San Antonio are two of the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country and both offer a strong mix of major corporations and leisure attractions,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design, and compliance, Choice Hotels. “We’re excited to bring the new Comfort—featuring our modern brand identity and the amenities guests want—to these two vibrant Texas cities.”

Comfort Suites in Cedar Park was developed by Kulwinder Binning and Kamaldeep Gill of Karma Builders, LLC. Located at 900 Arrow Point Drive, the 78-room hotel is a short drive from downtown Austin with access to the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Capitol, and the regional offices of major technology companies including Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Dell. Local attractions include the Austin Aquarium, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Round Rock Premium Outlets, and outdoor recreation on Lake Travis.

Comfort Suites in San Antonio was developed by Rikesh Patel and Ami Patel of Alyssa Hotels Unlimited, LLC. The 70-room hotel at 4630 Hitt Drive is a 15-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport and 10-minute drive to downtown San Antonio, which is home to the Alamo, San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio Zoo, AT&T Center, and two professional sports teams: the San Antonio Spurs (National Basketball Association), and the San Antonio Rampage (American Hockey League). Major corporations near the hotel include Valero Energy Corp., Andeavor, and NuStar Energy.

Comfort hotels are designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers with amenities that include business centers and meeting space; open lobbies with room to work and socialize and free WiFi; 24-hour fitness centers; complimentary breakfast, featuring the brand’s signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and coffees, and teas; and 100 percent smoke-free facilities.

