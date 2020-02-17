According to STR data, the U.S. hotel construction pipeline totaled 1,615 projects and 208,807 rooms at the end of January—6.8 percent more than the same time last year. Below are the six markets across the country with the largest number of hotel rooms under construction.
Six U.S. Markets With the Most Rooms Under Construction
1New York
New York led the U.S. construction pipeline at the end of January with 13,108 rooms—10.3 percent of the market’s existing supply.
2Las Vegas
Las Vegas has the second-highest count of rooms under construction as of January with 9,076 rooms—5.5 percent of the market’s existing supply.
3Orlando
Orlando has 7,949 rooms in its construction pipeline—6.1 percent of its existing supply.
4Los Angeles
The Los Angeles/Long Beach market has 6,430 rooms in its pipeline—6.1 percent of the market’s existing supply.
5Nashville
Nashville has 6,287 rooms in its hotel construction pipeline—13.1 percent of the market’s existing supply.
6Dallas
Dallas’ hotel construction pipeline has 5,975 rooms—6.4 percent of its existing supply.