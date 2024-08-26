Marriott International, Inc. announced the opening of its 600th property in the Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region with the Adelaide Marriott Hotel. Paying homage to the company’s flagship brand, the opening marks the first Marriott International property in South Australia, underscoring the company’s focus on growing its presence in emerging destinations.

With the 150-year-old landmark Adelaide General Post Office (GPO) building as its façade, the Adelaide Marriott Hotel has a 14-story tower with 285 guestrooms, including 12 suites. This opening aligns with the trend of domestic and intra-regional travelers seeking experiences in destinations closer to home.

Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of Marriott International, has had a heritage rooted in family values since its inception in 1957. The first Marriott Hotels hotel in the APEC region opened in Sydney in 1989 with the Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay. Today, there are over 50 Marriott Hotels operating in the region, with close to 40 in the pipeline.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 600th property milestone in the region with the Adelaide Marriott Hotel, a brand that bears the name of our founding family,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “With 600 operational properties across the APEC region and close to 400 in the pipeline, our growth trajectory is robust. Our strategy to be everywhere our guests want us to be is further reinforced by our recent announcement of plans to enter the midscale hospitality segment, providing more opportunities to extend our portfolio presence in new markets and beyond the major gateway cities.”

Marriott International’s growth strategy includes a focus on giving back to the communities in which it operates to help drive long-term economic impact. With over 95,000 associates from both managed and franchised properties in the region, Marriott International has created job opportunities and nurtured the next generation of talent. By the end of 2024, nearly 10 percent of Marriott International-managed associates would have taken new roles within APECs.