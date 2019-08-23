PHILADELPHIA – The Westin Philadelphia, a 294-room hotel situated between City Hall and Rittenhouse Square, has completed a two-million-dollar renovation to its event space including the Grand Ballroom and the Georgian Room with views overlooking 17th Street.

The brand-new event spaces provide backdrops for weddings, galas and conferences varying from small weddings to large-scale corporate conferences in one of the city’s most central locations. The six-month transformation added an elegant and modern room design with a monochromatic color palette, watercolor-like wall covers, and leaf carpets. The renovation also included the addition of contemporary furniture, a range of bar and table options, a lighting and audiovisual package, stage design, and linens.

This newly completed transformation is the first phase of a larger renovation for The Westin Philadelphia. All of the newly renovated event spaces are available to reserve ahead of a September of 2019 grand reveal with the second-phase slated to commence in November 2019. It will be completed by late February 2020 and focus on updating the guest arrival experience, including the lobby, restaurant and bar, additional meeting rooms, and fitness center.

Advertisement

Like this story? Subscribe for daily updates.

SUBSCRIBE