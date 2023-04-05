WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of Colonial Williamsburg Resorts to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio. Colonial Williamsburg is known for its 18th-century historic area and art museums. Colonial Williamsburg offers a selection of five offerings within the collection of Colonial Williamsburg Resorts. Designed for a variety of traveler preferences and budgets, accommodations can be found at:

The Williamsburg Inn, which includes the Rockefeller Room dining outlet;

The Diamond Williamsburg Lodge, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection;

The Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites;

The Griffin Hotel; and

The Colonial Houses.

Visitors to the hotels can use public courses at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club. Designed by the father-and-son team of Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Rees Jones, the club comprises 36 walkable holes over two courses. The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg is also available, with treatments, a fitness center, and indoor/outdoor swimming pools. With over 300 acres of offerings, the area has shopping, outdoor adventures, and family activities.

Additionally, Crescent will oversee the collective 19 food and beverage outlets found at the hotels and taverns located along Duke of Gloucester Street in the museum’s historic area. The area has a variety of culinary expertise with restaurants, bars, lounges, and cafes located in and around the historic area.