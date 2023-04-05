Soul Community Planet Acquires Albion River Inn

LAGUNA BEACH, California—Soul Community Planet (SCP) announced the acquisition of the Albion River Inn, a boutique hotel located in Mendocino County on the Northern California coast. The property, to be renamed the SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge, marks the brand’s fourth coastal California property. The SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge will be operated in conjunction with the nearby SCP Mendocino Inn & Farm, which SCP acquired in June 2022.

SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge will be reimagined as a coastal lodge. It also will have a farm-to-table restaurant catering to the growing share of travelers who want to maintain healthy and responsible lifestyles while experiencing California’s Northern Coast.

“We’ve been inspired by the spectacular beauty and touched by the kind and welcoming culture of Mendocino. We are honored to welcome the Albion River Inn to our growing family of destination lodges, inns, and hotels. The inn, with its world-class ocean-front restaurant, manicured gardens, and charming cottages, has been a beloved Northern California coast destination for more than forty years thanks to the care and dedication of the Healy and Wells founding families and the talents of the outstanding hospitality team. We will look to preserve the inn’s romantic warmth and character while introducing unique adventures and experiences catering to modern conscious travelers,” said Soul Community Planet Founder and CEO Ken Cruse.

The 22-room lodge will undergo a renovation and refresh, which will include upgrading the guest cottages and adding SCP’s food and beverage offerings, including Terra Kitchen—a restaurant with a plant-forward menu—and Provisions Market, which offers coffee, smoothies, drinks, and picnic items. Other planned upgrades support SCP’s commitment to sustainability and conservation, including the addition of EV charging stations, water-conserving fixtures, and solar.

The property’s history began when the original owners—Flurry Healy and Peter Wells—met in a local Mendocino bar called the “Sea Gull.” Wells had a lease on a property in Albion and was looking for a partner. Healy was looking for a new adventure and happened to have the right business connections to get a loan. Together they purchased the property in 1981 and the Albion River Inn was open for business in 1982.

Healy said, “We are pleased for Soul Community Planet to lead the Albion River Inn into its next chapter. Through this acquisition, the vision Peter and I had in 1982 to create a spectacular hospitality experience for our guests will continue into the future.”

The SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge will be a participant in SCP’s Every Stay Does Good (ESDG) program. ESDG underscores SCP’s values while making connections between SCP’s guests and the places they visit. The announcement marks the continuation of Soul Community Planet’s growth strategy, which most recently included the December 2022 acquisition of the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge in Costa Rica and the June 2022 acquisition of the SCP Mendocino Inn & Farm.