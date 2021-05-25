Clarion Pointe Opens Milestone 30th Property

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., celebrated the opening of its 30th property. Following the recent debut of three hotels, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, South Boston, Virginia, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, the brand now has nearly 70 hotels open or in the pipeline.

“Today’s savvy travelers want affordable hotel accommodations with the right amenities at every turn of their stay—and Clarion Pointe delivers on that with elevated essentials, contemporary design, and a memorable guest experience,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design, and compliance, Choice Hotels. “Since its inception only a few years ago, the brand has consistently received positive feedback from both guests and developers, and this milestone is yet another testament to the enthusiasm around this brand.”

The brand plans to build on its expansion efforts, with openings in Augusta, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Charlottesville, Virginia, among others later this year, joining the portfolio’s recent additions:

Clarion Pointe Wake Forest—Raleigh North: The 79-room hotel is situated minutes from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and positions guests near downtown Raleigh—home to North Carolina State University—and the state capital’s top attractions, including the Raleigh Convention Center, North Carolina State University, and Triangle Town Center. After exploring the nearby city centers, guests can also visit the area’s popular outdoor attractions, such as Falls Lake, Durant Nature Park, and the WRAL Soccer Complex. The property is owned and operated by Wake Forest 12401, Inc.

Clarion Pointe South Boston—Danville East: The 66-room hotel provides guests access to outdoor destinations, including Staunton River State Park, Virginia International Speedway, and Beaver Pond Creek. Nearby businesses include ABB Power Grids, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, Duke Energy, and Dominion Energy. The hotel is owned and operated by SDH Hospitality, LLC.

Clarion Pointe Green Bay: Four miles from the Green Bay Austin-Straubel International Airport, the 78-room hotel places guests minutes from the famed Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and the city’s other top attractions, including the Resch Center and the University of Wisconsin—Green Bay. The hotel also offers easy access to nearby businesses, such as Shopko’s corporate headquarters and the Naval Reserve Center. The hotel was developed by AVP Construction and Development and is being managed by Khodiarma, Inc.

“Choice Hotels is a proven player in the midscale segment, and the Clarion Pointe brand builds on the company’s more than 80 years of experience helping owners from coast-to-coast position their properties for the guests of today and tomorrow,” said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “At Clarion Pointe, we strive to provide owners with tailored tools, resources, and consultation, preparing them to welcome guests as quickly as possible—and that’s resulted in hotels ramping up quickly with full support from Choice. Further, developers also gain access to Choice’s robust distribution channels, technology, and loyalty platform.”

The brand’s newest additions are influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating social environments while transforming properties with a modern guest experience in destinations that are situated near their favorite attractions. Clarion Pointe allows travelers to optimize their stay with “focal pointes,” including:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest.

Thoughtful food and beverage selections, starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine, and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace. Technology with on-demand connectivity to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities, and free WiFi.

Dedicated workout space featuring all the modern essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station.

“Since adopting the Clarion Pointe flag last year, guest satisfaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Travelers truly notice and appreciate the details, like the area-inspired murals, specially-curated bar menu, and device casting abilities that make their stay feel memorable,” said Rushi Patel, general manager of the Clarion Pointe Greensboro Airport.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees’ longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting, and social distancing.