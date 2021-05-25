Best Western Opens or Adds Four Boutique Hotels in North America

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently opened four boutique hotels in North America. In addition, one of the hotels is joining the BW Premier Collection by Best Western. Prior to the newest openings, Best Western opened the Aiden @Scottsdale North in Arizona.

Aiden by Best Western @ Berkeley

The Aiden hotel in the vibrant and energetic city of Berkeley, California, offers a bright and stylish design that embodies the energy of the northern California city.

“Each Aiden hotel is a personality uniquely crafted to provide travelers with a one-of-a-kind experience,” said LeBlanc. “Through modern amenities and bold touches, Aiden reflects the flair and vibrancy of the world around us to deliver a reimagined travel experience. Berkeley is a well-known college town that is renowned for its vivid restaurant and bar scene, and this hotel perfectly captures the city’s unique style.”

Aiden by Best Western @ Berkeley marries the trendy style of the town with modern décor to meet a younger generation of travelers. Bright guestrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s rooftop terrace overlooks Berkeley’s landmarks such as the Sather Tower at the University of California, Berkeley, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Sutro Tower in San Francisco. Visitors traveling by car can use the valet service where cars are parked in a safe and secure onsite parking garage that is equipped with two Tesla chargers.

Aiden by Best Western @ St. George

Wittwer Hospitality’s Best Western Travel Inn (Travel Inn) in St. George, Utah, has rebranded itself as Aiden by Best Western @ St. George.

“Since day one, it’s been our goal to stay ahead of guests’ expectations and remain trendsetters in the industry,” said Shayne Wittwer, CEO of Witter Hospitality. “We’re thrilled for this rebrand, bringing the first Aiden to Utah, and offering St. George visitors a reinvented way of lodging.”

Guests staying at the hotel can expect an eclectic experience, with amenities that include an outdoor swimming pool, indoor spa, complimentary hot breakfast, and more. The southern Utah hotel provides a convenient location in the heart of St. George, giving easy access to Zion National Park, Snow Canyon State Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Lake Powell, and Grand Canyon National Park. Additionally, there are 10 local golf courses, family amusement centers, hiking and mountain biking for everyday activities, and The Tuacahn Outdoor Theater with a variety of entertainment options.

GLō Enid OK Downtown/Convention Center Hotel

GLō brand continues to expand with the addition of the new construction GLō Enid OK Downtown/Convention Center Hotel. GLō is designed for the connected traveler in mind, delivering a modern stay with its tech-centric design, upgraded amenities, and shared spaces, along with a bold and bright aesthetic that is meant to both energize and relax today’s travelers.

The latest GLō features 96 guestrooms, each with an in-room workstation, gel-topped signature mattress, and a space-saving bathroom. Promoting a well-balanced stay, the hotel provides guests with amenities that deliver personal comforts that come with traveling, including complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and a lobby bar serving local favorites.

Located nearby to Enid’s entertainment hubs and attractions, guests staying at the hotel are within walking distance to the city’s convention and game center, Stride Bank Center, and just minutes from the David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum/Adventure Quest, Enid Brewing Company & Eatery, and the Chisholm Trail. The hotel is also just a short drive from Vance Air Force Base.

Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge, BW Premier Collection by Best Western

Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge has joined the BW Premier Collection by Best Western brand—a selective group of upscale hotels that share a commitment to delivering enjoyable travel experiences.

Joining the BW Premier Collection brand, the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge will maintain its local identity and individuality while taking advantage of Best Western’s global brand. The hotel has recently reimagined the guest experience with an extensive renovation to its exterior and lobby area.

The hotel’s entrance has an alpine aesthetic and modern lodge ambiance that compliments Smithers’ mountain landscape. The hotel also offers 101 guestrooms, including two suites, all fitted with at-home comforts including flat screen televisions, mini fridges, and free wireless internet. Hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness room and a business center that offers complimentary printing, faxing, and scanning services.

“We are thrilled to be joining the BW Premier Collection by Best Western brand, an exclusive collection of hotels that offer an experience in luxury while also reflecting the unique personality of their locations,” said Amy Nunn, vice president of sales and marketing for Prestige Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to our newly renovated property providing guests with a memorable and superior stay in Smithers under the BW Premier Collection flag.”