ROCKVILLE, Md. — Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., kicked off the year with the milestone opening of its 25th hotel: the Clarion Pointe in Statesville, North Carolina. The brand now has nearly 50 hotels open or in the pipeline, with recent openings in Franklin, Tennessee; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Beckley, West Virginia; and additional openings anticipated this year in Tallahassee, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Syracuse, New York.

“At Clarion Pointe, we set out to provide savvy travelers with a new approach to the modern hotel experience: affordable accommodations with premium essentials in just the right places,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. “The opening of the brand’s 25th hotel is proof this concept is resonating with guests and developers—even despite the challenging travel environment—and we look forward to building on the brand’s incredible success with openings in more of travelers’ favorite destinations.”

Located at 715 Sullivan Road just outside the Charlotte metropolitan area, the 104-room Clarion Pointe in Statesville, North Carolina, is near attractions such as Lake Norman (the largest manmade lake in North Carolina), the Charlotte Motor Speedway, local breweries, and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Like all Clarion Pointe hotels, the brand’s newest addition is influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating social environments while transforming properties with a more modern guest experience. The brand’s “focal pointes” include: contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest; thoughtful food and beverage selections, starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine, and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace; technology with on-demand connectivity, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength WiFi to stream shows from personal devices; and dedicated workout space with cardio equipment and a strength-training station.

“Choice Hotels is a longtime leader in the midscale segment, with a proven record of creating and growing brands that appeal to guests of today and tomorrow. It’s just one of the many reasons why developers are seizing the opportunity to convert their limited-service properties into Clarion Pointe hotels, and why the brand continues to experience strong levels of guest satisfaction,” said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “Further, developers can take advantage of our discounts and incentives when converting their hotels, which help to offset costs and add even more value.”

The Clarion Pointe in Statesville was developed by Tika Shah and Jigar Majmundar of Shrina, Inc.

