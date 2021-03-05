Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter Completes Renovation

IRVING, Texas — Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter, a riverfront hotel with views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati’s downtown skyline, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation.

In addition to the completed renovations of the property’s 321 guestrooms, meeting spaces, and public spaces, the new M Club and Marriott Greatroom are now available to both leisure and business travelers. The property’s guestrooms have been modernized with new case and soft goods, enhanced resilient wood-look flooring, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe, complimentary WiFi, a well-lit desk, a coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, and a smart TV. Many of the property’s guestrooms also offer guests balcony views of the Cincinnati skyline and the Ohio River.

Connected to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, which has 100,000 square feet of event and meeting space, Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter has nearly 13,000 square feet of total event and meeting space. All of the property’s event rooms have been renovated, including the Riverview ballroom, which doubled in size to 4,200 square feet and includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a waterfront private balcony providing panoramic views of the Cincinnati skyline, and the Kentucky room, which expanded to 1,155 square feet and has floor-to-ceiling windows. The events and meeting space has 10 breakout rooms in total.

Advertisement

Also new to the property is the 1,700-square-foot M Club, a 24/7 lounge where Marriott Bonvoy members of all levels, and the reinvented Marriott Greatroom, which offers guests modern and comfortable spaces, food and beverage, technology, guest services, and ambiance.

Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter also has an on-site fitness center, a Marriott Health & Fitness Club, a full-service business center, complimentary high-speed internet, an indoor lap pool, and other amenities.

The Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter is steps from the Ohio River and within walking distance to Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ballpark.

AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company, renovated the property. Spire Hospitality, a nationally recognized third-party hotel management company, manages it. Both companies are owned by AWH Partners, LLC, a privately held real estate investment firm that purchased the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter with Opterra Capital in 2018.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE