SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality announced the opening of the AC Hotel Detroit at the Bonstelle and the conversion of the Cadillac House to become part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

The newly constructed AC Hotel Detroit, located in the Brush Park neighborhood in the Midtown area of the city, is the first AC Hotel in southeast Michigan. Developed by the Roxbury Group in partnership with Peachtree Group, this 154-room, 10-story property has a glass-enclosed lobby bar named The Conservatory, a rooftop venue, and the restoration of the historic Bonstelle Playhouse, both slated to open this summer. The Bonstelle, which is separately managed, will be used for live performances, as well as civic, corporate, and private events, and is connected to the hotel through the Conservatory.

“Our involvement throughout the construction of the AC Hotel Detroit and the conversion of the Cadillac House to Hilton’s Tapestry Collection reinforces our focus on driving operational performance and maximizing ROI for ownership,” said Alvaro Fraile, CEO, Azul Hospitality. “Azul has been involved with the AC Hotel Detroit since its inception, and the property’s modern design, coupled with its unique amenities, including the Conservatory and rooftop bar, will enhance operational efficiency and increase profitability. The Cadillac House’s conversion to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton offers significant potential for market growth and long-term financial performance.”

The Cadillac House, a historic property in Lexington, Michigan, has been converted to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. After the completion of a renovation and expansion, ownership tapped Azul to manage the 23-room property’s transition to the Hilton Tapestry Collection. The property also features the Hidden Cavern event venue and the Cadillac House Tavern & Bar.