Choice Creates Online Resource for Franchisees Opening Hotels

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International today announced the launch of its Openings Portal to simplify and improve the process of opening a hotel for its franchisees. This project management tool lets Choice owners track every step of the opening process—from franchise agreement to the first check-in—so owners can welcome guests faster and capitalize on their investment sooner.

Choice’s Opening Services team will continue to be the franchisees’ primary resource during the opening process, and the Openings Portal will supplement the services with several features:

Three tracks: milestones, brand requirements, and training and activation, where owners can monitor their progress as they complete each step in the hotel’s opening process.

Fully mobile functionality so franchisees can update their progress anywhere, at any time.

A search feature that guides owners to important documents and educational content, which helps franchisees learn about the opening process and how to help improve profitability.

“Owner success is core to everything we do at Choice, which is why we’re constantly developing and equipping them with best-in-class resources,” said Tim Tobin, vice president, franchisee onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. “Choice’s pipeline is the largest it has ever been, and the Openings Portal will help those hotels open faster. The platform’s intuitive design and functionality will help remove friction and create a more seamless process.”

The Openings Portal is housed on Choice University, a property-level training resource. The new resource builds on several innovations that Choice Hotels recently created, including Virtual Pay capabilities and the Group Management Platform.