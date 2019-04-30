SAN DIEGO—Southern California-based RAR Hospitality, a hospitality management firm, recently broke ground on the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in San Diego, The Monsaraz. Set to open in summer 2020, the development is a partnership with Alliance Development. RAR Hospitality will own and operate the new 92-room hotel, which will include a full-service restaurant and bar.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton added 14 hotels to its portfolio in 2018 and has another 45 in its global pipeline (as of Q4 2018), including eight additional California properties.

“Welcoming The Monsaraz property to the RAR Hospitality family allows for not only RAR to expand our presence in the Southern California area, but also brings new opportunities for nearby businesses and community members,” said Cameron Lamming, president and chief operating officer of RAR Hospitality. “RAR is a trusted leader in developing and managing properties—from hard brands to soft brands to boutique hotels. We are deeply involved in the design process, whether it’s a renovation or hotel development, as the design can serve as the basis for creating unique experiences for our guests.”

Advertisement

Located in the seaside community of Point Loma, California, the nearly 50,000-square-foot property will offer views of the marina and Downtown San Diego in addition to a contemporary lobby, fitness center, outdoor garden and deck, 800-square-foot meeting room, and 4,000 square feet of outdoor event space. The hotel’s Portuguese theme will pay tribute to the Portuguese settlers that landed on Point Loma in the 1500s.

Los Angeles-based KNA Design will be leading the interior design plan for The Monsaraz’s mid-century modern look and feel. The ground-up hotel construction will be managed by Alliance Development. The general contractor will be Richard & Richard Construction based in San Marcos, California.