Choice Adds 15 Hotels to MainStay Suites Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Choice Hotels International, Inc., has awarded franchise agreements to Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. to convert 15 MainStay Suites hotels in major markets across the United States—the largest multi-unit transaction in the brand’s history. These properties, which have already begun welcoming guests, significantly increase the brand’s foothold in the midscale extended-stay segment.

These 15 hotels combined add nearly 1,700 rooms to the Choice Hotels portfolio and are located in the following cities:

Centennial, Colorado

Meriden, Connecticut

Altamonte Springs, Florida

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Schaumburg, Illinois

Wheeling, Illinois

Louisville, Kentucky

Auburn Hills, Michigan

Farmington Hills, Michigan

Omaha, Nebraska

Charlotte, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Blue Ash, Ohio

Salt Lake City, Utah

“The addition of these 15 hotels increases our domestic MainStay Suites room count by over 35 percent and greatly improves the brand’s position in the midscale extended-stay segment,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “These agreements validate our strategic focus on the extended-stay segment and the investments we have made in tailoring support, sales, and training to drive performance and return on investment for developers—and they certainly have taken notice. That’s why MainStay has grown to nearly 100 open hotels and the pipeline has swelled to almost 130 properties, further demonstrating sustained developer interest in our extended stay brands.”

These new MainStay Suites hotels were designed for long staying guests with spacious, apartment-style suites that include fully equipped kitchens as well as hotel amenities such as fitness rooms, on-site marketplaces, and guest laundry facilities.

“We’re thrilled to grow and expand our relationship with Choice Hotels by converting these 15 properties to the MainStay Suites brand, which add to the 23 WoodSpring Suites already managed by Gulf Coast, 22 of which we own,” said Ian McClure, CEO, Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. “Choice has really made its mark in the extended-stay segment with economy and midscale brands that offer great value to both owners and guests. These hotels will be reimagined with a new operating model that emphasizes profitability, something Gulf Coast is laser-focused on during this time.”

