SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Tru by Hilton recently announced the opening of its latest hotel and the brand’s first location in Washington state: Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley. The 92-room hotel, which is located at 13509 E. Mansfield Ave., is owned by Spokane Valley-based GL8 Hospitality, LLC and managed by Commonwealth Hotels, LLC.

“We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce the brand and its innovative type of lodging to visitors of Spokane Valley,” said Stacie Harper, the hotel’s general manager. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings, and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Spokane Valley area.”

The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, digital key, free WiFi, a lobby table with remote printing, a social media wall, and accessibility to outlets. Additionally, Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley offers a fitness center that leverages the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear. Complimentary breakfast, an indoor pool and hot tub, outdoor patio and firepit, and a 24/7 “Eat. & Sip” market are all available to guests.

Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley also has a “Connected Room,” Hilton’s high-tech, mobile-centric room where guests can use their mobile device and the Hilton Honors app to control nearly everything in their room—from entertainment and television programming to lighting and temperature controls.

A custom Spokane Valley-themed mural was designed specifically for the property by Idaho-based artist Marie Withers, highlighting some history and landmarks in the region. The hotel is locally owned by a family rooted in the area, with new team members hired locally during a time when the hospitality industry is experiencing layoffs and furloughs.

As Tru by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted to adhere to health and safety guidance from the local government. The property is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program, with processes and training developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol. New standards for Hilton CleanStay that have been rolled out include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, as well as flexible housekeeping options.

