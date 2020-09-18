Search trends from Booking.com reveal that various types of travelers are increasingly looking to stay in a single place for longer. To respond to this growing demand, the travel platform recently introduced a way for its property partners to implement weekly and monthly rate plans to attract travelers looking for longer stays. Any property partner on Booking.com can implement these new rate plans to help boost occupancy by capturing new types of guests.

“As part of our commitment to helping our property partners—from hotels to vacation rentals—rebuild their businesses, Booking.com is continuously exploring new ways to help deliver business to them by providing the tools and tailored insights they need to effectively respond to the evolving travel environment,” said Eric Bergaglia, the global head of Booking.com’s homes and apartments business. “Introducing weekly and monthly rate options is just one way we’re doing just that, helping partners capitalize on new sources of demand as a growing number of customers look to explore the world with a longer stay, thereby securing additional revenue as the travel industry begins its recovery journey.”

Alongside the introduction of the new weekly and monthly rates, Booking.com added filters for properties that have implemented health and safety measures. As remote working becomes the new norm, and with location independence an increasingly viable option for more people, the platform is also helping travelers more easily find properties that have dedicated work space.

