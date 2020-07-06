LOS ANGELES — The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) will combine two gatherings in a digital event this fall. The Boutique Lifestyle Digital Summit will be held on September 17 with the theme, “Dare to Adapt.” Top creative minds in hospitality will headline interviews, panel discussions, keynotes, bootcamps, and newly designed formats including mentor “power-hour” sessions, a virtual trade show, and invite-only meetups. The 2020 StayBoutique Award winners will also be announced during the summit during a ceremony recognizing the most innovative and successful properties in the space.

“While we are all daring to adapt in our current climate, this full day of gathering the most astute minds in hospitality will foster the same camaraderie that we feel at our in-person events, with a focus on exclusive content and engagement between attendees and mentorship,” said Frances Kiradjian, founder and CEO of BLLA.

Summit events will fall under two tracks: The Boutique Hotel Investment Conference and The Art of Boutique Leadership, honoring essential know-how for boutique management for the next normal. Attendees will hear from notable hoteliers and boutique brands throughout the day, opening with keynotes and frank discussions by Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, CEO of Fauchon Hotels (France), and Roger Dow, CEO of U.S. Travel Association. A few of the confirmed hoteliers leading featured sessions include:

Luca Franco, Founder and CEO, Luxury Retreats (International)

Nicole Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer, andBeyond

Robert Blood, Founder and President, Lark Hotels

Jamila Ross and Akino West, Founders, Copper Door B&B

Ari Heckman & Jonathan Minkoff, Co-Founders, ASH NYC

David Rochefort, President, Graduate Hotels

Jeff Klein, Founder, JK Hotel Group

Gorgi and Simon Coghlan, Founders, The Provincial Hotel (Australia)

Marco Cilia, Founder, Chapter Hotel Roma (Italy)

David Assef, Managing Director, Spicer’s Retreats (Africa)

Carolyn Schneider, Partner & President, Casetta Group

A full list of hoteliers, investors, developers, and thought leaders can be seen here.

