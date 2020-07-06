4 The Lytle Park Hotel | Cincinnati, Ohio

After having to postpone its intended May 2020 debut, the Lytle Park Hotel opened its doors in June. Located in downtown Cincinnati, the luxury hotel has 106 guestrooms, including 18 suites over 11,000 square feet of meetings and events space. As it is located in Lytle Park, the property’s design is intended to “[blur] the line between park and hotel.” The property also includes a cocktail and wine bar, Subito, that is opened up to the outdoors with dining and lounge areas. The Lytle Park Hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.