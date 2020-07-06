Despite setbacks, chaos, and COVID adjustments, hotels across the United States are pushing forward with their openings. Here are eight hotels that recently opened their doors to the public.
1Loews Kansas City Hotel | Kansas City, Mo.
On June 1, 2020, Loews Hotels & Co, a New York-based company, opened its new location in Kansas City: Loews Kansas City Hotel. With 800 guestrooms in 60,000 square feet of meetings and events space, the hotel connects to the Kansas City Convention Center via an external bridge. The Loews Kansas City Hotel is the first full-service hotel to open its doors in downtown Kansas City in over 30 years. Each room showcases views of local attractions such as the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and the Kansas City Power & Light District.
2The Brenton Hotel | Newport, R.I.
Due to open this month, The Brenton Hotel in Newport, R.I., will have 57 guestrooms and suites, two food and beverage outlets, and on-site parking. The Brenton’s public spaces and guestrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the Newport harbor and historic cityscape. The hotel will also operate a private 36’ Hinckley Picnic Boat, which will be available to take guests sailing around the bay.
3The Roundtree | Amagansett, N.Y.
Located on Main Street in Amagansett, N.Y., The Roundtree opened on June 1. The boutique property comprises newly renovated guestrooms and suites in private cottages and a barn on two acres of land. The property has a concierge team available to arrange private BBQs, picnics on the lawn, and other outdoor dining experiences. For children staying at the hotel or living within the local Hamptons community, The Roundtree created The Lemonade Stand to encourage kids to hone their entrepreneurial while raising money for a charity of their choice.
4The Lytle Park Hotel | Cincinnati, Ohio
After having to postpone its intended May 2020 debut, the Lytle Park Hotel opened its doors in June. Located in downtown Cincinnati, the luxury hotel has 106 guestrooms, including 18 suites over 11,000 square feet of meetings and events space. As it is located in Lytle Park, the property’s design is intended to “[blur] the line between park and hotel.” The property also includes a cocktail and wine bar, Subito, that is opened up to the outdoors with dining and lounge areas. The Lytle Park Hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.
5The Marriott Virginia Beach | Virginia Beach, Va.
The oceanfront Marriott Virginia Beach opened in June 2020. With 305 guestrooms, the hotel has a less formal, more contemporary feel. Sitting right along Virginia’s coastline, the Marriott Virginia Beach is 24 stories and has views of the Atlantic Ocean and the hotel’s gardens and pools. The hotel is the most recent addition to The Cavalier Resort, which includes the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club.
6Hammetts Hotel | Newport, R.I.
Located on America’s Cup at Commercial Wharf, the newly built Hammetts Hotel recently opened on the Newport, R.I. waterfront. The 84-room boutique hotel was designed by Union Studio Architecture & Community, a Providence, R.I.-based firm. The guestrooms, with design by international design firm DiLeonardo, draw from Newport’s seafaring heritage with a color palette of grays, whites, unfinished woods, and pops of reds and navy. The property is managed by Main Street Hospitality Group.
7Quirk Hotel Charlottesville | Charlottesville, Va.
The Quirk Hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia, has had two grand openings. It first opened its doors on March 5, but had to close less than two weeks later due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened on June 1. With 80 guestrooms, the hotel offers guests a minimalistic and contemporary tone, with modern architecture and design. Quirk Hotel Charlottesville is a Destinations Hotels property.
8The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park | El Paso, Texas
On June 7 in El Paso, Texas, the Plaza Pioneer park opened its doors. Located in the heart of the Las Plazas Art District, the 130-room boutique property holds the distinction of being Conrad Hilton’s ninth hotel. Following historic rehabilitation and design refresh, the property now offers 7,600 square feet of event space, as well as two food and beverage outlets, Ámbar Restaurante and Lobby Bar. La Perla, a rooftop bar overlooking the Franklin Mountains and Mexico border, is available for private events and will open to the public this fall.