Pheonix – During General Session on Saturday, October 5th at the 2019 Best Western North American Convention and Global Conference, Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced the expansion of the SureStay Hotel Group with the launch of SureStay StudioSM. Competing in the premium-economy extended-stay segment, SureStay Studio was created to respond to the needs of both travelers and hotel developers.

“SureStay Studio solidifies BWHR as a global leader in the economy and premium-economy segments,” said David Kong, president and chief executive officer of BWHR. “In a short span of time, SureStay Hotel Group has experienced tremendous growth around the world, and we are confident that SureStay Studio will further bolster this already successful portfolio of hotels.”

Launched in October 2016, SureStay Hotel Group is already celebrating more than 260 properties globally, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the hotel industry today. The brand is known as a trusted and respected lodging option among travelers, boasting an average TripAdvisor rating of close to 4. SureStay properties offer travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness, and a service guarantee, all at an affordable price. The brand has also garnered significant interest among developers in the premium-economy market because of its competitive fee structure and access to BWHR’s powerhouse brand.

“SureStay Hotel Group is the perfect home for a premium-economy extended-stay brand, and the launch of SureStay Studio comes at a critical time,” comments Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer of BWHR.

“The economy extended-stay segment is hot right now! As one of the most profitable segments in the industry, we’re seeing growing demand from both developers and travelers. SureStay Studio is a value-engineered prototype offering developers strong ROI. And guests won’t be disappointed either, with the superior service and amenities travelers have come to trust from the Best Western brand.”

SureStay Studio is launching with a prototype for new construction, and conversion opportunities will also be available with minimal investment. Every SureStay Studio hotel will be provided unparalleled systems and support, and will be on-boarded with access to BWHR’s award-winning website, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hotels will also have access to a revenue manager to maximize revenue and reduce operating costs. SureStay Studio will benefit from BWHR’s reputation for providing superior guest service and will have access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards program, which contributes nearly 50 percent of gross room revenue to hotels.