Best Western Announces First Locations for New Aiden and Sadie Brands

Phoenix—After recently launching its two new boutique brands, Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced its first Aiden Hotel and Sadie Hotel locations. The first-ever Aiden Hotel opened last month in Seoul, South Korea, and the next is set to open in December near Paris, France. The first three Sadie Hotel properties are coming to Tampa, Fla., Fredericksburg, Texas, and New York City in 2020.

Sadie Hotel and Aiden Hotel are designed to creatively use space and technology and provide a unique guest experience. Each hotel will showcase local flair with a thoughtful design. According to the company, Sadie Hotel and Aiden Hotel will fill a void in the upscale hotel segment by giving developers the chance to be creative and incorporate local flair into their designs, retrofitting or rebranding an existing hotel with a modern, spirited aesthetic.

The first-ever Aiden Hotel opened in November in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. The 151-unit boutique hotel offers travelers not just a place to stay but a fun and adventurous experience. The hotel has modern signature seating, a multi-functional public area, mobile check-in, and locally inspired designs.

“We’re thrilled with the early interest we’ve seen in both Aiden Hotel and Sadie Hotel brands, and are excited to have our first Aiden Hotel open in a key global market like Seoul, just weeks after launching,” said David Kong, president and CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Aiden Hotel is a sophisticated boutique hotel brand that perfectly aligns with the pulse of Seoul, bringing a sense of style and adventure to our guests. As these brands grow, it will become evident how different Aiden Hotel and Sadie Hotel are than any other brands, as they intertwine technology with art, bring innovation and colorful, locally inspired design to each location. Whether a conversion or new build, we set owners up for success with dedicated teams to help these hotels ramp up quickly and efficiently in their market.”

The second Aiden Hotel is set to open in December just north of Paris, France. The 90-room boutique hotel will offer a variety of amenities, including a multi-functional space, bar, restaurant, pool, and three meeting rooms for business travelers. Guestrooms will have local designs with chic and sophisticated décor.

Aiden Hotel’s sister brand, Sadie Hotel, will soon debut in New York City, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Tampa, Fla. The 70-room Sadie hotel in Tampa is slated to open in the spring of 2020. The New York City location will follow shortly after with a stylish and edgy design to fit seamlessly into the heart of the Big Apple. The Fredericksburg property is located in Texas Hill Country, which is home to more than 45 wineries and vineyards. All three of these hotels will compete in the upscale segments and offer amenities linking technology with colorful, local flair.