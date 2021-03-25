For the past year, the U.S. hotel industry has been adapting to the new environment and challenges brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, hotels have witnessed record-low occupancy levels; made decisions to furlough staff, shutdown, and reopen in response to shifting demand trends and local restrictions; and implemented new health and safety protocols to keep guests and employees safe. Hoteliers have found creative ways to stay afloat through this crisis until recovery begins in earnest. Today, the industry finds itself in a more promising position than that of last March: COVID-19 vaccination efforts are underway nationwide; small businesses can apply for second-draw PPP loans through the end of March; perceptions of travel safety reached a pandemic high in late January, according to Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker; and demand recovery remains on track for 2023, per the latest forecast from STR and Tourism Economics.

Still, hoteliers have plenty weighing on their minds as they explore strategies to drive business and operate more efficiently to not only survive but thrive as travel ramps up.