Best Western Opens North America’s Fifth GLō in Nashville

PHOENIX—Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently opened its fifth GLō hotel in North America. GLō Nashville is the latest addition to Best Western’s upper-midscale, boutique hotel brand. Other locations include Asheville, North Carolina; Ottawa, Ontario; DeSoto, Texas; and Lexington, Kentucky.

GLō provides modern amenities, architecture, stylish design, and strategic use of LED lighting. Designed with the connected traveler in mind, GLō hotels offer digital keys, a digital concierge, and communal workspaces for today’s mobile workforce.

“We’re excited to celebrate the arrival of GLō in Nashville, a city with a young, thriving and energetic workforce. A spirit that fits the brand perfectly,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “With a stylish, convenient and technology-driven design, GLō is a terrific illustration of how Best Western is making innovation a priority to fit the needs of today’s travelers. We are confident that GLō will deliver the exceptional experience guests equate with a fantastic stay today.”

Advertisement

The 93-room Nashville property has a spacious lobby area, a large meeting area, contemporary workspaces with secure WiFi and printing, and a fitness center.

“Victor Banker and his partners at Music City Hospitality, LLC are great to work with,” said Mark Zipperer, the president of Pride Hospitality, LLC. “We are proud to be managing this outstanding hotel for the group. GLō is an innovative and modern brand and we are excited to present this great product to the Nashville market and our guests.”

Located just minutes from Nashville International Airport, GLō Nashville is a five-minute drive from the Music City’s downtown. Nearby attractions include Opryland, South Broadway, and Nissan Stadium.

“We decided to build GLō Nashville because we felt that the streamlined and contemporary guestrooms, excellent amenities, and technology-driven design would appeal to the discerning travelers who visit Nashville every day,” said Vishal Banker, owner of GLō Nashville. “I am excited to see what the future has in store for GLō.”