PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced the opening of SureStay Studio by Best Western Charlotte Executive Park, the first property to open as part of the company’s newest brand concept, SureStay Studio by Best Western. The 116-suite hotel recently opened its doors after completing a $1.8 million renovation.

“SureStay Studio provides a premium-economy extended-stay experience where value and quality meet the convenience of home,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer of BWHR. “Charlotte is the ideal location for the first SureStay Studio property, offering easy access to uptown Charlotte, which is an important business hub as well as an ideal leisure destination. We are thrilled to welcome this hotel to our portfolio as we continue to grow SureStay Hotel Group.”

SureStay Studio by Best Western Charlotte Executive Park has an outdoor pool and hot tub, a fitness center, a basketball court, onsite guest laundry, complimentary hot breakfast, and free WiFi throughout the hotel. Each extended-stay guest suite is fully equipped with essential home amenities, including full kitchens with a full-size fridge and stove. Business travelers can access the dedicated onsite business center, which provides complimentary full-service amenities to keep guests connected.

“We are very excited to bring a much-needed extended stay hotel to Charlotte,” said Jim Oddo, ownership representative of SureStay Studio by Best Western Charlotte Executive Park and president of HMG Hospitality. “I am particularly proud to be part of SureStay Hotel Group and to debut the first SureStay Studio property in the world. Our hotel brings a new lodging choice that offers modern convenience and is designed with home in mind. We look forward to welcoming guests with our exemplary service.”

Launched in October 2019, SureStay Studio now has a global pipeline of 28 hotels, offering both a prototype for new construction and opportunities for conversion. Every hotel is provided with systems and support and is on-boarded with access to BWHR’s website, global partnerships and sales team, and revenue management system. Hotels also have access to a revenue manager to maximize revenue and reduce operating costs. SureStay Studio properties are also part of the Best Western Rewards program, which contributes nearly 50 percent of gross room revenue to hotels.

Launched in 2016, SureStay Hotel Group has more than 320 properties globally, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the hotel industry today. The brand has an average TripAdvisor rating of close to four, and aims to offer travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness, and a service guarantee at an affordable price. SureStay also caters to developers in the premium-economy market with a competitive fee structure.

