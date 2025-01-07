Few hospitality team members have as much direct impact on guest satisfaction as those responsible for keeping hotel guestrooms pristine, with no trace of those that have stayed before. That means sparkling clean bathrooms, mopped and vacuumed floors and rugs, fresh linens on neatly made bed, a replenished supply of toiletries, and plentiful and spotless towels in bathrooms.

As Prateek Kumar, head of asset management at Copford Capital Management, pointed out, the importance of housekeeping to a hotel cannot be understated, especially since the pandemic. “Regardless of a hotel’s category, having a strong housekeeping team can really set you apart,” he said. “People are willing to pay a premium for a room that’s well cleaned, well taken care of, and looks great.”

But the work of housekeepers can be tedious, physically demanding, and literally thankless, which, combined with low pay and unpredictable schedules, has always made turnover a problem. Furthermore, since the pandemic, a heavier workload due to higher standards of cleanliness and the need to make the most of limited staff has exacerbated the problem.

Yet, as several hospitality leaders told Back of House, a supportive culture and effective strategies in the realm of staffing and training can help hoteliers attract and keep these essential team members. Kumar, as well as Island Hospitality CEO Gregg Forde, Hospitality of America CEO Ben Campbell, and Brian Hanus, resort manager of The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, all spoke with Back of House on this topic.

Competing for Talent

All sources spoke about stiff competition for the available pool of talent.

Kumar mentioned that competition for talent doesn’t just come from other hotels; they are now competing with other industries for labor, with some offering work-from-home options for similar pay.

Hanus said that to compete for quality room attendants, “you need to differentiate your hotel,” noting that his longtime director of housekeeping helps differentiates theirs with a work environment built on trust and support for his team.

Recruitment

Campbell described a targeted recruitment strategy as follows: “It should include optimizing job descriptions, building relationships with the local workforce through job fairs and hiring events, using job sites and advertising, and ensuring hiring managers are equipped with the skills to identify qualified candidates and secure their commitment.”

All sources agreed that the best way of attracting the best people is through referrals from their existing staff. As Forde put it, “Word of mouth by those who enjoy their work is the biggest thing.” For that reason, all sources said they incentivize their associates to bring in candidates, and, at Forde’s properties, also when those hires hit retention milestones.

Training

Once hired, the race is on to get new employees up to speed and on the job, hopefully for the long term. All sources said the proof of the success of the selection and training process is the length of the time they stay.

According to Campbell, the first 90 days of employment are pivotal for retaining new employees. “We invest significant effort into the onboarding experience, ensuring clear expectations are set from the start. Our process emphasizes key standards, best practices, and continuous oversight during the initial training period, with the goal of having new team members fully operational within two weeks of their start date,” he said.

Hanus described a similar approach at his Hilton property, saying, “We are very methodical in how we train. The idea is to set them up for success.”

Retention

Improving Quality of Life | Kumar notes ways to improve the quality of life, including ergonomic tools to enhance safety, lighter housekeeping carts, well-defined breaks, and balanced workloads; in some hotels, he said, they are using robo vacuums “to aid, not replace, housekeepers.”



Culture and Communication | Forde emphasized the importance of two-way communications for recognizing and solving problems, saying that at his properties, employees are encouraged to provide feedback on the issues they experience via regular short survey questions focused on identifying and then addressing specific issues mentioned.



Opportunity/Staff Development | Forde said his properties have an internal development program called Pathways “to be sure we’re providing opportunities for associates”—the lack of which is a major reason employees quit, he said. Similarly, Kumar suggested less formal steps managers can take to “enhance upward mobility” such as providing opportunities for skill building and certifications, for example, allowing housekeepers who are interested to spend part of their workday at the front desk or in the F&B department.

Doing It Right

As all sources made clear, there is much hoteliers can do to support their housekeeping departments.

While the longstanding head of housekeeping at Hanus’ Scottsdale Spa has built a department that can serve as a model of opportunity and effective leadership, Hanus insisted that there should be more of a top-down and personal commitment to the people in a department that just doesn’t get enough respect. “It’s vital that our leadership team—from direct housekeeping leaders to our general manager—show them that they are respected and thank them every day for the hard work they do.”

Kumar agreed: “We can all do more to foster a culture of respect and inclusivity and highlight the strong work ethic and the actual work that goes behind a good housekeeping job.”

PRACTICE

Cultivating Retention and Performance

Hospitality of America CEO on optimizing housekeeping departments

Hospitality of America CEO Ben Campbell called housekeeping that enables hoteliers to provide a “clear, consistent product every single time” “the No. 1 competitive advantage we hoteliers have over a short-term rental.”

“The key to housekeeping departments that are firing on all cylinders,” he said, is good onboarding, good training, and good leadership. “By prioritizing these efforts, hoteliers create environments where housekeepers feel valued, reducing turnover and ensuring high-quality guest experiences.”

While the work can be physically demanding, Campbell reminded that it can also be rewarding for those who receive support and recognition for doing their job well. “Effective leaders can motivate the team to take pride in the work they do, encouraging buy-in as to why they need to show up on time and give it their all every day,” he said.